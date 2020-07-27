Kuwait emir health condition is stable: Statement

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who arrived in the United States last week to complete his medical treatment, is in a stable condition, a statement issued after a cabinet meeting on Monday said.
Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, underwent successful surgery, his office has said, for an unspecified condition.
Last Thursday, Sheikh Sabah arrived in the United States to complete medical treatment.
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 19:38 - GMT 16:38