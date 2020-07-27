Saudi Arabia border guards stop 196 drug smugglers in a month

Saudi Arabia’s Border Guard prevented approximately 196 smugglers from bringing in drugs, including hashish and opium, into the Kingdom last month, the agency’s official spokesman Lieutenant General Misfer al-Quraini said.
The smugglers collectively tried to illegally import 937 kilograms of hashish,18,893 kilograms of the stimulant khat, 640,295 Amphetamine pills, and 6,809 grams of opium, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited al-Quraini as saying.
The smugglers were arrested and have been referred to the competent authorities, SPA reported.
The General Directorate of Border Guard is a Saudi Arabian agency responsible for policing the Kingdom’s land and sea borders.
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 10:11 - GMT 07:11