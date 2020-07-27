Saudi Arabia’s Khalid bin Salman: We thank the US for its efforts to protect region

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman thanked on Monday the United States for its efforts to protect the region and for sending forces and defense systems to the Kingdom.

Prince Khalid’s comments came after he met with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley in Riyadh.

“Met with the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley to confirm our two countries' resolve in securing the region, within the context of our historical partnership with the USA,” Prince Khalid said in a tweet.

He added: “I also conveyed to him the Kingdom’s leadership’s thanks for the efforts of the US in preserving the security of the region by sending forces and defense systems to the Kingdom.”

The Saudi Ministry of Defense said the Prince and the US official discussed the military and defense strategic partnership of the two countries and reaffirmed agreement on “confronting all forms of terrorism and threats to the security of the region through advanced defense coordination.”

