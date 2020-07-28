Saudi Arabia introduces luxury cruises on Red Sea coast for first time

Luxury cruises will set sail for the first time on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast as part of the Saudi Tourism Authority’s “Break Free” summer season campaign, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s efforts “to provide exceptional leisure tourism services on the Red Sea, providing a wider array of options and raising awareness of the many natural and cultural treasures that lie along the Saudi Red Sea coast,” the STA said in a statement.



The cruise lines have not been announced but they will reportedly offer travelers various itineraries in addition to a range of on-board activities, dining and entertainment.





The “Break Free” campaign, which runs through September 30, offers a diverse range of experiences throughout the Kingdom, according to the STA.



“The campaign covers ten destinations around Saudi Arabia with a particular emphasis on the Red Sea coast.”



The STA and the Ministry of Health have developed strict protocols, along with tour operators, amid the coronavirus outbreak to prevent the further spread of the virus and to “safeguard the health of passengers and provide a pleasant and safe tourism experience.”

The Kingdom announced in June it was preparing to launch a summer vacation campaign that gave citizens and residents the opportunity to explore the country through different staycation spots.



A diver underwater in Umluj, Saudi Arabia. (Saudi Ministry of Tourism)



