Saudi Arabia introduces luxury cruises on Red Sea coast for first time

Luxury cruises will set sail for the first time on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast as part of the Saudi Tourism Authority’s “Break Free” summer season campaign, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
“Break Free” Summer Season to Introduce First Leisure #Cruise Offering on #Saudi #RedSea pic.twitter.com/6bpOoPo8yo— الهيئة السعودية للسياحة (@SaudiTourism) July 28, 2020
The “Break Free” campaign, which runs through September 30, offers a diverse range of experiences throughout the Kingdom, according to the STA.
“The campaign covers ten destinations around Saudi Arabia with a particular emphasis on the Red Sea coast.”
The STA and the Ministry of Health have developed strict protocols, along with tour operators, amid the coronavirus outbreak to prevent the further spread of the virus and to “safeguard the health of passengers and provide a pleasant and safe tourism experience.”
A diver underwater in Umluj, Saudi Arabia. (Saudi Ministry of Tourism)
SHOW MORE
Read more: