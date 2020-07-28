Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman reaffirms support for Iraq’s security

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, during which the Iraqi official inquired about the health of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

During the call, Prince Mohammed reiterated “the Kingdom’s keenness on the security and stability of Iraq and on developing the relations between the two countries in various fields,” according to SPA.

King Salman had been admitted to the hospital last Monday and the Royal Court announced on Thursday that he had a successful laparoscopic operation to remove his gallbladder.

Riyadh and Baghdad had agreed to postpone al-Kadhimi’s scheduled visit to the Kingdom until King Salman is released from the hospital.

“The Kingdom appreciates the choice of the Iraqi Prime Minister to visit [Saudi Arabia] as the first country after taking office,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had said on Monday.

“To celebrate this extremely important visit and to provide all means for its success, our rational leadership, in coordination with our brothers in Iraq, opted to postpone the visit until the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is released from the hospital,” he added.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 July 2020 KSA 23:57 - GMT 20:57