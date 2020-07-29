Saudi Arabia Crown Prince’s efforts united Yemeni government, STC: Khalid bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts successfully resulted in the Yemeni government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) accepting a resolution to implement the Riyadh Agreement, Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Tuesday.

The Kingdom announced on Monday that the two warring Yemeni parties agreed on a resolution that stipulated the STC rescind its self-rule and appoint a governor for Aden, the formation of a new government which will equally represent the north and the south of Yemen, and tasking the Yemeni Prime Minister with forming a government within 30 days, Saudi state news agency SPA reported citing the official.

The STC spokesman Nizar Haitham later announced on Twitter that the council’s “abandonment of self-rule so that the Arab Coalition can implement the Riyadh Agreement.”

Prince Khalid said in a series of tweets: “The Crown Prince's efforts have succeeded in bringing together the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council in accepting the proposed mechanism by the Kingdom to implement the Riyadh agreement, and achieve lasting peace, security, and prosperity for Yemen.”

He added: “KSA's efforts in bringing together Yemeni political leaders and their points of view closer, and reaching consensus on the mechanism for implementing the Riyadh Agreement shows the possibility of resolving Yemeni differences through dialogue without the use military force.”

