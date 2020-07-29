Saudi Arabia Crown Prince’s efforts united Yemeni government, STC: Khalid bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts successfully resulted in the Yemeni government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) accepting a resolution to implement the Riyadh Agreement, Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Tuesday.
The Crown Prince's efforts have succeeded in bringing together the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council in accepting the proposed mechanism by the Kingdom to implement the Riyadh agreement, and achieve lasting peace, security, and prosperity for Yemen.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) July 29, 2020
KSA's efforts in bringing together Yemeni political leaders and their points of view closer, and reaching consensus on the mechanism for implementing the Riyadh Agreement shows the possibility of resolving Yemeni differences through dialogue without the use military force.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) July 29, 2020