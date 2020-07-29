Saudi Arabia: Yemen government, STC agree to resolution implementing Riyadh Agreement

Saudi Arabia presented the Yemeni government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) with a resolution to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, including maintaining a ceasefire, an official source said on Monday.

The resolution presented by Saudi Arabia, in coordination with the UAE, stipulates that the STC rescind its self-rule and appoint a governor for Aden, the formation of a new government which will equally represent the north and the south of Yemen, and tasking the Yemeni Prime Minister with forming a government within 30 days, Saudi state news agency SPA reported citing the official.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The two [Yemeni] parties responded and agreed to start executing this resolution, to overcome the existing obstacles, and accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh agreement,” SPA reported.

#STATEMENT | The Kingdom of #SaudiArabia has proposed to the Yemani government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) a mechanisim to accelerate the implementaion of the #RiyadhAgreement pic.twitter.com/BbUZMPGnlJ — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) July 29, 2020

Tensions had escalated between the parties in Yemen in April, after the STC decided it will establish self-rule in southern regions in Yemen under its control, a move condemned by the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour.

The two parties, however, heeded Saudi Arabia’s call for a ceasefire, de-escalation of tensions as of June 22 and agreed to hold talks to discuss implementing the Riyadh Agreement.

The November deal agreed in Riyadh aimed to end the power struggle in south Yemen. The agreement stipulated that the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and other regions in the south join a new national cabinet and place all forces under control of the internationally recognized government.

Read more:

Arab Coalition welcomes Yemen gov, STC response to ceasefire, Riyadh agreement talks

Saudi Vice Defense Minister urges parties in south Yemen to abide by Riyadh agreement

Separatist call for self-rule to have ‘catastrophic consequences’: Yemen govt

Qatar’s policies in Yemen are ‘in line with Iran-backed Houthi coup’: Yemeni minister

Yemeni government, Southern Transitional Council discuss Aden troop withdrawal

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 KSA 04:23 - GMT 01:23