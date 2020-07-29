UAE's Gargash welcomes Saudi-Egyptian cooperation after meeting on Libya

The United Arab Emirates welcomes Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s decision to intensify their cooperation in the region, according to a tweet by the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan voiced the Kingdom’s support for Egypt after visiting Cairo and meeting with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday.

Egypt recently permitted the deployment of ground troops to Libya, where Cairo, along with the UAE, Russia, and France, backs the Libyan National Army (LNA) against its Turkish-backed rival, the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Egypt's army chief of staff inspects forces near border with Libya. (Twitter/@EgyArmySpox)

Read more: Egypt’s army chief of staff checks combat readiness of forces near Libya border

The Egyptian move came in response to Turkey sending thousands of Turkish and foreign mercenary fighters to support the GNA, tilting the balance of power and allowing the GNA to lift the siege of Tripoli and threaten the strategic positions of Sirte and Jufra.

“The decision to intensify Saudi-Egyptian cooperation to counter attempts by regional powers to expand their influence in the Arab arena is promising,” said Gargash on Twitter.”

“The growing Arab tendency to regain the initiative after our field became positive and permissible. The road is still bumpy, but the battle to fortify the Arab regional system is getting stronger every day,” he added.

The GNA has rejected the Cairo Initiative, a peace plan proposed by Egypt's President al-Sisi and LNA commander Khalifa Haftar.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s FM, Egypt’s el-Sisi discuss regional developments, security

Libya’s LNA: Turkey sending mercenaries of various nationalities, not only Syrians

Libya conflict: Sirte-Jufra ‘red line’ set to be next major flashpoint

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 KSA 09:46 - GMT 06:46