Yemen government, STC deal to implement Riyadh Agreement ‘positive step:’ Saudi FM

The agreement between Yemen’s UN-recognized government and the separatists Southern Transitional Council (STC) to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is a “positive step,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a tweet Wednesday.
The agreement by the Legitimate Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is a positive step towards reaching a wholistic and sustainable political solution in Yemen under the auspices of the UN.— فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) July 29, 2020
Earlier in the day, the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry announced that Saudi Arabia had proposed to the Yemeni government and the STC a mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement which includes maintaining a ceasefire and de-escalation between the government and the STC.