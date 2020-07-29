Yemen government, STC deal to implement Riyadh Agreement ‘positive step:’ Saudi FM

The agreement between Yemen’s UN-recognized government and the separatists Southern Transitional Council (STC) to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is a “positive step,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a tweet Wednesday.

“The agreement by the Legitimate Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is a positive step towards reaching a wholistic and sustainable political solution in Yemen under the auspices of the UN,” Prince Faisal said on his official Twitter account. “This will strengthen trust between parties, allow the government to conduct its affairs in Aden, and activate key institutions that will serve the Yemeni people.”



The agreement by the Legitimate Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is a positive step towards reaching a wholistic and sustainable political solution in Yemen under the auspices of the UN. — فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) July 29, 2020



Earlier in the day, the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry announced that Saudi Arabia had proposed to the Yemeni government and the STC a mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement which includes maintaining a ceasefire and de-escalation between the government and the STC.

