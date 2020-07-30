Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves hospital after successful surgery: Statement

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, according to an official statement from the Saudi Press Agency.
Last week, King Salman underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder. He was first admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital on July 20 due to an inflammation in the gall bladder.
Two days later, Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held a meeting chaired by King Salman who led the meeting virtually from his headquarters in King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.
At the time, SPA described the operation as a laparoscopic surgery, which is “a low-risk procedure that usually involves only small incisions and a small camera to aid the surgeons’ work,” according to the Associated Press.
