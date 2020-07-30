UAE supports Egypt’s efforts towards resolving Libyan crisis: Foreign Minister

The United Arab Emirates supports Egypt’s efforts to resolve the crisis in Libya, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan told his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in a phone call on Wednesday.
“During the call, the two top diplomats discussed a number of issues of common interest, including the situation in Libya and ways of supporting the ongoing efforts made to promote political settlement to the crisis, with Sheikh Abdullah reiterating UAE's support for Egypt's tireless efforts to reach a diplomatic solution that ensures security, and stability for the people of Libya,” the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry added that Sheikh Abdullah also “emphasized the historical and strategic relations binding the two countries and the determination of their leadership to continue supporting cooperation across all fronts to the best interests of their peoples.”
Libyan conflict
Libya has plunged into chaos since the 2011 toppling of dictator Moammar Gaddafi.
Clashes between the two main warring parties in the country, the LNA, commanded by Khalifa Haftar and the GNA, led by Fayez al-Serraj, have intensified recently.
Many foreign powers have backed different sides of the conflict with varying degrees of support, with the most prominent countries being Turkey backing the GNA and Egypt backing the LNA.
The UAE also backs Haftar’s forces and condemns Ankara’s interference in Libya.
Towards the end of June, Sheikh Abdullah stated that Turkey’s “current role in the Arab region is not welcome.”
Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 04:41 - GMT 01:41