Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims a blessed Eid al-Adha

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wished Muslims around the world a blessed Eid al-Adha holiday on his official Twitter page.
“I congratulate everyone on the blesse Eid al-Adha. May Allah [grant us another Eid where we will be in] good, blessings, health, and wellness,” King Salman said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We also ask [God] to accept the pilgrimage of those who completed Hajj, and [to accept] Muslims’ prayers, and to remove the coronavirus pandemic in our countries,” he added.
Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha on Friday. The holiday marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Read more:
Coronavirus: WHO chief hails Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 measures during Hajj
Hajj pilgrims move to Muzdalifah after ascending Mount Arafat
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 07:26 - GMT 04:26