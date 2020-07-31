Saudi Arabia’s Vice Defense Minister calls on Yemenis to accelerate Riyadh Agreement

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman on Thursday called on Yemeni parties to accelerate the mechanisms in place to implement the Riyadh Agreement as he met with Yemen’s speaker of parliament and other representatives.
Prince Khalid received in Riyadh on Thursday the President of the Yemeni House of Representatives, Sultan al-Barakani, as well as other members of representatives and advisers to the Yemeni president.
Yemen’s southern separatists rescinded a declaration of self-rule on Wednesday and a new governor and police chief were appointed in the contested city of Aden, after a Saudi push to reunite allies in a fight against the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Yemeni officials visiting Riyadh expressed their thanks and gratitude toward Saudi Arabian leadership for "the care and concern it has given to Yemen and support for its legitimate government and Yemeni people, and for the good initiatives it has taken.”
“The directives of the Crown Prince and his continuous follow-up stems from the keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership on the brotherly Yemeni people and their government and their support in all fields,” Prince Khalid was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.
Meanwhile, the United States Thursday thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts to work “toward a unified, prosperous and stable Yemen,” after the Yemeni government and Southern Transitional Council agreed to a Saudi proposal, according to a statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
