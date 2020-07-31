This year’s Hajj measures aim to protect the guests of God: Saudi Arabian King Salman

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Friday that the world is going through exceptionally hard times, adding that the number of pilgrims was limited this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Hajj measures this year aim to protect the guests of God from the virus,” said the Kingdom’s Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi on behalf of the King.
The King also said that this year’s Hajj required the state’s apparatus to double the efforts, thanking everyone who was involved in coordinating the holy ritual.
