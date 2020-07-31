US thanks Saudi Arabia’s leadership for mediation efforts in Yemen: Pompeo

The United States Thursday thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts to work “toward a unified, prosperous and stable Yemen,” after the Yemeni government and Southern Transitional Council agreed to a Saudi proposal, according to a statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s southern separatists rescinded a declaration of self-rule on Wednesday and a new governor and police chief were appointed in the contested city of Aden, after a Saudi push to reunite allies in a fight against the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The United Nations Yemen envoy said the initiative was an important step toward a peaceful resolution of the five-year conflict.

On Thursday, Pompeo welcomed the recent Saudi efforts, specifically King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

We thank King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman for their mediation efforts and hope all parties will continue to work toward a unified, prosperous, and stable Yemen. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 30, 2020

Riyadh is seeking to end a conflict between southern separatists and the Saudi-backed government, which has been based in Aden for five years after being driven from the capital Sanaa by the Houthis.

The government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, are the main Yemeni forces in a Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition. But the Yemeni allies have been in a standoff since last August when the STC took over Aden.

