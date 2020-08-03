Kuwait PM assures cabinet of Emir’s health improving significantly

Kuwait’s ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah’s health has significantly improved, prime minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah told a cabinet session on Monday, according to state news agency KUNA.
The Emir was first admitted to a hospital in Kuwait for medical tests on July 18, the next day the country announced he underwent a successful surgery without specifying the details.
He then arrived in the United States on July 23 in “stable condition” to continue medical treatment, KUNA reported.
During the Emir's medical care, the 83-year-old Crown Prince Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah had assumed some of Sheikh al-Sabah’s powers temporarily, according to KUNA.
Kuwait’s parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said on July 26 that news about the Emir’s health was “very reassuring.”
The 91-year-old Emir has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.
In October of last year, Sheikh Sabah had suffered a health setback while in Kuwait and was admitted to a hospital in the United States during his trip for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. After receiving treatment, the emir then returned to Kuwait.
