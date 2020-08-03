Saudi Arabia appoints three female cultural attachés for first time

Saudi Arabia has appointed six cultural attaches, three of which are women, marking the first time women have been named to the diplomatic post, the Saudi Gazette reported on Sunday.
The Kingdom’s Minister of Education Dr. Hamd al-Sheikh appointed Dr. Amal Fatani as the Saudi Arabian cultural attaché to the United Kingdom, Dr. Fahdah al-Sheikh as the Kingdom’s representative in Ireland and Dr. Youssra al-Jazairi as the acting cultural attaché in Morocco.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
This is the first time women have been named to this position, and they will work to build relations and strengthen cultural partnerships between the Kingdom and their assigned countries.
“The minister’s decisions are aimed to enhance the Kingdom’s educational and cultural presence at the international level, activate areas of joint cooperation, exchange scientific and research experiences, and coordinate scholarships for students to study in the Kingdom, supervising scholarship students abroad and facilitating their educational journey and investing their abilities to serve the country and participate in its future development,” the Saudi Gazette reported.
Read more: Saudi Arabia’s historic ruling for woman living independently without permission
Other appointees include Dr. Ahmed al-Fareih who will serve as the cultural attaché in Egypt, Dr. Issa al-Romaih who will represent Saudi Arabia in Kuwait, and Dr. Saad al-Shabana who will be the Kingdom’s attaché in Kuwait.
The appointment of women to this post is in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to further boost female empowerment and increase the percent of women in the workforce. Saudi Arabia will aim to provide jobs for 1 million Saudi Arabian women by 2030 as part of its Vision 2030 plan.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says no one entered Holy sites during Hajj without a permit
OPEC output in July surges as voluntary cuts by Saudi, Gulf allies end
Saudi Arabia named most improved economy for gender equality: World Bank Report
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 03 August 2020 KSA 11:03 - GMT 08:03