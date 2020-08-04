Hezbollah's history of attacks on Saudi Arabia, region detailed in new database

A recently published database tracking Hezbollah’s terrorist activities details the Iran-backed group’s attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries and the Arab region.

Citing a CIA report, the US-based Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) detailed the 1985 explosions that targeted two Riyadh pizza parlors. An anonymous caller claimed responsibility on behalf of Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO).

Another terrorist activity carried out by Hezbollah and described by WINEP is the 1984 assassination of a Saudi engineer in Spain’s Marbella.

In 1987, Hezbollah al-Hejaz, the group’s arm in Saudi Arabia, set fire to an oil facility in Ras Tanura.

The March 1988 bombing of fuel storage tanks at the Saudi Petrochemical Company (SADAF) plant in Jubail and a separate explosion at the Ras al-Juayma, which failed to detonate, are also reported.

Apart from terrorist attacks, the database includes detailed reports of how Hezbollah operatives would meet abroad, including during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. In 2008, for example, Palestinian Muhammad Suleiman met a Hezbollah agent during Hajj, where he was asked to gather intelligence on the Israeli army. Suleiman was arrested in 2009 on suspicion of being a member of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has also been active in attempting to sow strife across the region, with the interactive map depicting hundreds of incidents. The United Arab Emirates dismantled a Hezbollah cell that was working for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dating back to 2013.

The “Lebanese Hezbollah Interactive Map” shows how the cell operatives cooperated across Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt and the UAE to report on government, security, military and other issues involving the the UAE.

Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 23:59 - GMT 20:59