European politicians urge swift crackdown on Qatar’s funding of Hezbollah: Fox News

European politicians are urging for an immediate crackdown on Qatar’s alleged support for terror finance and its funding of Hezbollah, according to a Fox News report after it obtained a damning dossier Qatari royalty proving weapons deliveries to Hezbollah.

“A private security contractor, Jason G., penetrated Qatar’s weapons procurement business as part of an apparent sting operation. He told Fox News on Tuesday that a “member of the royal family” allegedly authorized the delivery of military hardware to the US- and EU-designated terrorist entity Hezbollah in Lebanon,” said in its report.

The dossier in question provided to and verified by Fox News showed several documents proving a direct link to a member of the Qatar royal al-Thani family with weapons devilries to Hezbollah since as early as 2017.

Fox News’ report directly named Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Sulaiman al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s ambassador to Belgium and the NATO, as being involved in the terror financing accusations.

Al-Khulaifi reportedly propositioned “Jason G.,” the undercover security contractor, with 750,000 euros to distract from the Qatari role in funding and sending weapons to the Lebanese Shia terrorist group Hezbollah.

“[My goal was for] Qatar to stop funding extremists. [The] bad apples need to be taken out of the barrel and for [Qatar] to be part of the international community,” Jason G., using an alias to avoid retribution from Qatari authorities, was quoted by Fox News as saying.

Qatar is accused of financing terror groups by the Arab Quartet of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, who cut off diplomatic relations with Doha in 2017.

The latest report by Fox News corroborates an earlier report last week by Jerusalem Post in which al-Khulaifi allegedly offered a foreign consultant 750,000 euros ($879,805) to keep secret details that exposed Doha as funding Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Al Arabiya English previously reported the allegations, first made in German newspaper Die Zeit, but the Qatari diplomat was unnamed at the time.

The original report by German news outlet Die Zeit said the security consultant known as “Jason G.” has evidence that the Qatari government was aware of Qatari groups funding Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist organization by countries including the US and Germany.

