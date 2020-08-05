Saudi Arabia affirms its full support, solidarity with Lebanon after Beirut blasts

Saudi Arabia affirmed its full support and solidarity with the victims of the explosions that rocked Beirut on Tuesday that left at least 50 people dead and over 2,700 injured.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern and concern the repercussions of the explosion that took place in Beirut Port today, and the resulting deaths and injuries,” the statement from the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry read.

“The Kingdom’s government expresses its sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the victims and the injured, asking God Almighty to have mercy on those who died in this painful event, and to grant those injured a speedy recovery, and to protect Lebanon from all harm. The Ministry affirms the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people,” the statement added.

Thousands of people were wounded and more than 50 killed during multiple explosions in Downtown Beirut Tuesday, Lebanon's health minister said.

Buildings several kilometers away suffered material damage, with Cyprus even feeling the blast, and the explosions were heard over 20 kilometers away from Beirut.

