UAE's Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with Lebanon after Beirut blasts kill 100

The Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world – lit up late Tuesday night with an image of the Lebanese flag as the United Arab Emirates stood in solidarity with Lebanon as blasts at the Beirut port killed at least 100 and injured thousands.

تعازينا لأهلنا في لبنان الحبيبة! اللهم ارحم من انتقلوا إليك.. اللهم الطف بأهلها.. اللهم ألهم شعب لبنان الصبر والسلوان#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/VRR00hXiUM — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 4, 2020

Beirut shook to its core as an explosion at the port damaged property kilometers away and was felt in Cyprus over 200 kilometers away. The cause is still unknown, but officials said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilizers and bombs, had been stored at the port since 2014. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosions.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Twitter that “Our hearts are with Beirut and its people.”

“We pray in these hours that God protects brotherly Lebanon and the Lebanese, and that he eases their pain, heals their wounds, and keep the sadness away from them,” said his tweet that included a photo of the Burj Khalifa with the Lebanese flag.

(Twitter: @BurjKhalifa)

Countries around the world have offered aid to Lebanon in response. The country is currently in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis, and joblessness and hunger had been rising for months.

The blast damaged hospitals that were already full with coronavirus patients, and destroyed wheat silos that were located at the Port of Beirut and contained essential grain reserves.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 08:46 - GMT 05:46