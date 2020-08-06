Arab Coalition downs Houthi explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia: Spokesman

The Arab Coalition downed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the coalition spokesperson said, according to official Saudi Press Agency.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that the Iran-backed Houthi militia continues to breach the Stockholm agreement and the cease fire agreement in Yemen's Hudaydah. He also said the militia continues to use the Hudaydah governorate as a place for launching terrorist operations using ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive remote-controlled boats and drones.



“This represents a real threat to regional and international security and undermines political efforts to make the Stockholm Agreement succeed,” al-Maliki said according to SPA.

He confirmed that the Arab Coalition continues to take and implement appropriate measures to deal with these “hostile and terrorist” acts in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

In March, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward civilian targets in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabian Military Industries said it was working on developing a new counter-drone system to protect the Kingdom's vital infrastructure and military bases.

Read more:

Houthi ballistic missile attack intercepted near Saudi Arabia’s Najran

Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted above Riyadh, Jazan: Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Abha, Khamis Mushait

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 12:34 - GMT 09:34