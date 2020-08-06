NEWS
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs urgent aid to Lebanon following Beirut blasts

The aid will be sent from the King Salman Relief Center (KSRelief) group, the statement confirmed. (SPA)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Thursday 06 August 2020
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has directed for urgent humanitarian aid to be sent from the Kingdom to Lebanon following the deadly blasts that rocked Beirut a day earlier, according to a statement.

The aid will be sent from the King Salman Relief Center (KSRelief) group, the statement added.

Saudi Arabia affirmed its full support and solidarity with the victims of the explosions that rocked Beirut on Tuesday that left at least at 135 people dead and over 5,000 injured.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the repercussions of the explosion that took place in Beirut Port today, and the resulting deaths and injuries,” the statement from the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry read.

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 00:21 - GMT 21:21

