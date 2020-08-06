Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs urgent aid to Lebanon following Beirut blasts

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has directed for urgent humanitarian aid to be sent from the Kingdom to Lebanon following the deadly blasts that rocked Beirut a day earlier, according to a statement.
Watch: The closest footage of the devastating blasts that rocked #Beirut a day earlier has emerged, according to live video shot by two Lebanese citizens living in an apartment opposite the port where the explosions erupted.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/9zqOn4zRCR pic.twitter.com/bzMv3Z9XzR— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020
SHOW MORE
Following the explosion in the port of #Beirut, medical societies funded by #SaudiArabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief in Lebanon assist in the rescue and relief operations.https://t.co/y7AAlV4Tae— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 00:21 - GMT 21:21