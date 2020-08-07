Beirut explosion: Saudi Arabia opens air bridge to Lebanon, first two aid planes sent

Saudi Arabia has sent its first two planes to Beirut as part of its air bridge initiative carrying more than 120 tons of supplies to provide humanitarian aid to the victims of the port explosion that rocked the capital on August 4, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) sent supplies – including medicine, devices, solutions, medical and emergency supplies, tents shelter kits and food items – according to a directive from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz.



“The relief air bridge… is an implementation of directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques… to provide urgent medical and humanitarian assistance through KSrelief to the people of Lebanon to help them overcome the effects of the port explosion,” Royal Court Adviser Dr. Abdullah al-Rabeeah said, according to SPA.



KSrelief Sends the First Saudi Airlift Planes to Lebanon to Help the Victims of the Port Explosion in #Beirut.https://t.co/jDFZloqTBW#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/R0BHoIjN5a — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) August 7, 2020



A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut killing at least 157 and injuring more than 5,000 others, according to media reports. The cause of the explosion is under investigations but initial reports indicated that 2,750 tons of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate were stored in the warehouse that blew up.

