Saudi Arabia controls fire near Haramain train station in Jeddah’s Sulaymaniyah area

The fire which broke out in Jeddah’s al-Sulaymaniyah neighborhood has been brought under control, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense in the Mecca region said on Thursday.

A spokesman said the civil defense successfully put out a fire which erupted in a number of temporary contractor offices (portable cabins) with an area of 1,200 square meters in Jeddah’s al-Sulaymaniyah neighborhood near the Haramain high-speed rail station.

The cabins had no employees inside and there were no injuries or casualties, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said on Twitter.

In October 2019, a fire broke out in the Haramain station in Jeddah and the train service was suspended.

The Haramain high-speed railway – which was inaugurated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in 2018 – links Mecca, Jeddah, King Abdullah Economic City, and Medina.

As the first high-speed electric train in the region, the Haramain spans over 450 kilometers in a double line connecting five stations across Mecca, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh, and Medina.

It operates at a speed of 300 kilometers per hour and is the fastest train in the Middle East.

