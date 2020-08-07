UAE’s Gargash calls Egypt, Greece Mediterranean economic zone agreement ‘victory’

The signed agreement between Egypt and Greece designating an area in the eastern Mediterranean as an exclusive economic zone between the two countries is a “victory for international law,” the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash said on Friday.

“The signing of the maritime boundary demarcation agreement between Egypt and Greece is a victory for international law over the law of the jungle,” Gargash said on his official Twitter account. “The international legal system is the firm foundation that manages relations between states and maintains security and peace. Civilized nations cannot legitimize political transformation at the expense of the foundations that govern international relations.”



The two countries had signed an agreement designating an area containing promising oil and gas reserves as an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry announced on Thursday.



“This agreement allows both countries to move forward in maximizing the utilization of the resources available in the exclusive economic zone, especially promising oil and gas reserves,” Shoukry said.



Egypt and Greece are at odds with Turkey, which last year angered the two countries by signing a maritime delimitation agreement with the internationally recognized Libyan government, in a move that escalated disputes over potential offshore gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Egypt and Greece condemned the deal as “illegal” and a violation of international law.

- With Reuters

