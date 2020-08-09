Dubai to enforce flexible working hours starting from August 16

Dubai will implement flexible working hours for all government sector employees starting from August 16, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said on Saturday.
Employees’ workday will be flexible in the morning from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as long as they complete the number of official hours a day as determined by the government entity, the DGHR added in a statement.
The human resources department in all the agencies must amend the internal regulations that are related to attendance and departure hours, as well as provide a mechanism to implement the new rule.
The decision is aimed at enhancing employees’ productivity and boosting their happiness, according to the statement.
It is also meant to ensure the safety of employees – especially in emergency weather conditions – and reduce traffic congestion during the early morning and in the afternoon.
