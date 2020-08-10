Coronavirus: Looking for a job in the UAE? Abu Dhabi warns of fake adverts online

People looking for work in Abu Dhabi should be wary of fake job adverts online warned Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused unemployment across the world, prompting many people to look online for new jobs.
But in a report carried by the official Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abu Dhabi Police warned of a recent spree of fake jobs advertised online by fraudulent employers impersonating famous companies.
One such scam was a telephone hoax that targeted people who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The police also said that imposters have been taking advantage of job seekers, contacting them through fake websites and demanding fees, according to WAM.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a global recession, with over 1.2 million people claiming jobless state aid in the US, one of the worst hit countries.
Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.
In the UAE’s neighbor Saudi Arabia, youth unemployment dropped over the last four years due to more women between the ages of 15 and 34 joining the workforce.
With The Associated Press.
