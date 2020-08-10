Saudi Arabia sets 10-year jail, SR1mn fine for forced labor and beggary crimes

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has clarified that forced labor and beggary are crimes related to human trafficking and are punishable by a maximum of 10-year imprisonment or a financial penalty of a maximum of SR1 million or both.
“This is according to Articles II and III of the Law on Combating Human Trafficking Crimes,” the Kingdom’s Public Prosecutor’s office said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Saturday.
"The Kingdom is harnessing all its human and material potentials to achieve this lofty and noble goal," the statement added.
According to the Saudi Gazette, among the measures taken by Saudi Arabia in human trafficking-related crimes included enacting legislation and laws regulating the rights and duties of expatriates and workers, enacting penal laws ensuring the protection of any person from falling victim to the crime of “trafficking in persons”, and determining deterrent punishment for those committing these crimes.
