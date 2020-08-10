Youth account for 36.7 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total population: Report

Young people aged 15-34 make up 36.7 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total population, according to a new report by the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics.

The “Saudi youth in numbers” report released on Sunday was released ahead of the International Youth Day that will be marked on August 12.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report also found that both children and youth account for 67 percent of the Kingdom’s total population.

“In its 2030 vision, Saudi Arabia has placed the emphasis on human resources and the great expectations from the youth of the kingdom in the attainment of the 2030 ambitious vision,” read the report’s introduction.

Read more:

Saudi youth says Kingdom moving in right direction

Tourism sector to employ 1.7m Saudi youth by 2020

Youth make up over two-thirds of Saudi Arabia: Survey

“This report identifies indicators and numbers to reflect the sheer size of the Youth age group among the Saudi population, it also elucidates their distribution on the basis of gender overall health and sporting activities. Additionally, the report also shows the progress achieved by the youth during the past few years, adaptation of novel technologies, their employment status, their COVID-19 status, as well as their participation in voluntary work,” the report added.

The report found that 75.6 percent of young males aged 15-34 had never married while 50.4 percent were registered among those aged 15-24 years old.

“According to youths’ response for the reasons why they are still unmarried, the highest percentage was due to the high cost of living for both males and females. It was noted that the largest difference between males and females was the difficulty of finding the right partner, with 11.7 percent of females and only 1.9 percent of males,” according to the report.

Last Update: Monday, 10 August 2020 KSA 05:24 - GMT 02:24