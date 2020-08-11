Saudi Arabia appoints Khulood al-Khamis as first female head of regional council

Saudi Arabia has appointed Dr. Khulood Mohammed al-Khamis to become the head of Tabuk’s regional council, effectively making her the first woman to hold the role across the region.

Her appointment became official after approval from Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister which made al-Khamis the Secretary-General of Tabuk’s regional council.

Al-Khamis formally met with the Governor of Tabuk Region Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz on Monday.

“His Highness congratulated Dr. Khulood al-Khamis on this confidence as the first woman to hold the position of Secretary-General of the regional council at the level of the Kingdom, wishing her continued success in her new work,” read a statement of their meeting published on the Saudi Press Agency.

“I’m happy to be the first Saudi woman to hold this position and to be a daughter of Tabuk, and this is not surprising from the leader on the matter, and from (His Highness) Prince Fahd bin Sultan, Governor of Tabuk region, and the keenness to empower Saudi women to assume leadership positions in the Kingdom,” al-Khamis told Al Arabiya.

Al-Khamis holds a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Howard University in the United States in 2018, and worked as a teaching assistant, a lecturer, then an associate professor at the Faculty of Science at the University of Tabuk. She also presented many research studies during her career and participated in many specialized activities in the fields of science.

