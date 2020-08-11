US arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Jordan completely legal: State Department IG

US arms sales to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Jordan in May 2019 were in complete accordance with the law, a senior State Department official said Monday.

The official, who held a phone briefing with reporters on background, said a report from the State Department Inspector General’s office proved that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s 2019 arms sale was was “completely consistent with all statutory requirements.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The official said Pompeo executed the arms sales in response to Iranian threats, “not just from Iran but from its proxies” as well.

The official also said the report looking into the sale of $8 billion in critical defense systems to Middle East partners would soon be made available.

Diana Shaw, the deputy Inspector General, signed off on the report after President Donald Trump fired then Inspector General Steve Linick in May, and his successor Stephen Akard, recused himself from the investigation.

Democrats alleged that Pompeo abused the law; the report rejected this.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 01:57 - GMT 22:57