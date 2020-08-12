US sends team to Qatar to investigate reports on Hezbollah funding: Sources

The United States has sent a team to Qatar to investigate a recent Fox News report alleging Doha is funding Lebanese Hezbollah militia, according to Al Arabiya sources.

“We can confirm that the US government is taking this published information very seriously and top government officials headed to Qatar and spoke with the Qatari government about this case and it possible that the US will take action in the next hours or several days,” Al Arabiya correspondent said citing sources.

The main concern for the US is that the reports allege Qatar was able to fund Hezbollah through organizations that claim to be charities. Another concern is that Qatar reportedly allowed Hezbollah to purchase arms using Qatari funds.

“This is a major issue for Americans, especially since Hezbollah is on the US terrorist list,” the correspondent added.

Earlier in August, Fox News reported citing a dossier that European politicians are urging for an immediate crackdown on Qatar’s alleged support for terror finance and its funding of Hezbollah.

There were also allegations that Qatar’s funding of Hezbollah is putting US troops in danger.

Fox News’ report directly named Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Sulaiman al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s ambassador to Belgium and the NATO, as being involved in the terror financing accusations.

