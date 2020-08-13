Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone, 2 missiles targeting Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition says it has intercepted and destroyed an IED drone and two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia on Thursday targeting Saudi Arabia’s southwestern city of Khamis Mushait.

The spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, confirmed that forces managed this morning to intercept and shoot down a "booby-trapped" drone that was directed at civilians and civilian infrastructure in the city of Khamis Mushait.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The joint forces of the coalition - praise be to God - this evening also managed to intercept and destroy two ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects in the city of Khamis Mushait,” a statement from the Arab Coalition read.

“Al-Maliki said that the terrorist Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law, and the unsuccessful attempts to target civilians and civilian objects, as well as its continuing threat to regional and international security and undermine political efforts to end the coup and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen,” the statement added.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks in recent years from drones and missiles fired by the Houthi militia from the Kingdom’s southern border with Yemen.

Read more:

Iran could use road-mobile missiles to target Saudi Arabia amid escalation: Report

Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi missiles, six drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Exclusive: Saudi Arabia reacts to new ‘reprehensible’ Iran missile revelations

Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 21:02 - GMT 18:02