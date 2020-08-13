Egypt’s Sisi welcomes UAE-Israel deal and halt to annexation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed on Thursday an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel on normalizing ties that includes an Israeli agreement to halt further annexation of Palestinian lands.

“I followed with interest and appreciation the joint statement between the United States, United Arab Emirates and Israel to halt the Israeli annexation of Palestinian lands and taking steps to bring peace in the Middle East,” Sisi said on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I value the efforts of those in charge of the deal to achieve prosperity and stability for our region.”

Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states, a move that reshapes the order of Middle East politics from the Palestinian issue to Iran.

Under the accord, which US President Donald Trump helped broker, Israel has agreed to suspend annexing areas of the occupied West Bank as it had been planning to do, White House officials said.

Read more:

Israel, UAE reach historic US-brokered peace deal

Israel annexation freeze ‘significant diplomatic achievement’ by UAE, says FM Gargash

UAE will not open embassy in Jerusalem without a Palestinian-Israel peace deal: State

Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 19:36 - GMT 16:36