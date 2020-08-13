Israel-UAE agreement is an enormous step forward: Pompeo

An agreement on normalizing relations reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday is an “enormous” step forward on the “right path”, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters with him on a trip to central European countries.

Pompeo made his remarks shortly before taking off from Slovenia for Austria’s capital Vienna.

The agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker, will lead to the full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations.

The peace deal was the product of lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the United States that accelerated recently, White House officials said.

According to the joint statement released, delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

