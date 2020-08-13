Israel’s Tel Aviv lights up city hall with UAE’s flag following deal

The United Arab Emirates’ flag was projected onto Tel Aviv’s city hall on Thursday following a historic US-brokered deal to normalize ties between Israel and Abu Dhabi.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it has been discussing annexing, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed confirmed on Twitter.

"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship," Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed tweeted.

Read more:

Israel, UAE reach historic US-brokered peace deal

‘Great news for peace’: Former Israel, US officials react to historic UAE-Israel deal

Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘full peace’ with UAE to being cooperation

According to the joint statement released, delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 21:52 - GMT 18:52