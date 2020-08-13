NEWS
GULF

Saudi Arabian ambassador to UN calls for extension of Iran arms embargo

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the UN Abdul Aziz al-Wasel during his speech in Geneva. (Screengrab)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Thursday 13 August 2020
Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the UN Abdul Aziz al-Wasel on Thursday called for the extension of the arms embargo on Iran, adding that Tehran smuggles weapons to militias to disturb the peace in the Middle East.

"Lifting the arms embargo on Iran will only lead to further devastation and fuel conflicts in Lebanon," he added.

"Iran is smuggling weapons to armed militias working to destabilize the region," al-Wasel said, adding that "the Middle East region is passing through a critical stage."

-Developing

