UAE announces Sunday, August 23 as holiday for Hijri New Year

The UAE announced on Thursday a holiday for Sunday, August 23 to mark the beginning of the Islamic (Hijri) New Year.
The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced the holiday on Twitter, in a post explaining that August 23 would be a holiday for the public sector and federal government workers.
The holiday will mean employees can enjoy a three-day weekend, with work to resume on Monday, August 24.
The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of new Hijri Year and is observed by Muslims around the world as the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.
No announcement had been made for private sector workers from the UAE as of Thursday morning.
The news comes as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, authorities said that 72,630 coronavirus tests had been conducted over the previous last 24 hours, discovering 246 new cases, although no new deaths were reported.
Read more:
UAE launches initiative to train over 1 million healthcare professionals for free
UAE hospital group NMC Health’s $275 mln rescue finance faces hurdles from creditors
Coronavirus: UAE conducts 72,630 tests, finds 246 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 10:08 - GMT 07:08