UAE launches initiative to train over 1 million healthcare professionals for free 

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday launched a new project to train over one million healthcare professionals for free, according to local media.
The ‘Waterfalls’ remote learning initiative, launched by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will be carried out by 140 experts and 67 academic from training institutes from around the world.
The initiative aims to provide “continuous education” to doctors, physicians, pharmacists, technicians, and specialists in hospital management and humanitarian fields, local media reported.
Waterfalls offers virtual medical training sessions across 14 medical sectors, with specialized lectures, seminars, and educational sessions covering various vital topics.
The lectures were designed by over 140 doctors, scientists and specialists from around the world.
Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 10:00 - GMT 07:00