UAE will not open embassy in Jerusalem without a Palestinian-Israel peace deal

The United Arab Emirates confirms it will not open an embassy in Jerusalem without reaching a Palestinian-Israeli agreement, according to a statement.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.

During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 13, 2020

Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it has been discussing annexing, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed confirmed on Twitter.

According to the joint statement released, delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

