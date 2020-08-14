Saudi Railways Company wins International Safety Award for health, safety measures

The Saudi Railways Company (SAR) has won the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award for 2020 for the second consecutive time in a row for its track record of maintaining the highest health and safety standards.

The company received the away for maintaining its standards for safety in the workplace, and its commitment to preserving the health and safety of its customers and its employees from risks and injuries, and greatly reducing the number of accidents.

Dr. Bashar bin Khalid al-Malik, CEO of SAR, confirmed that the company puts at the forefront of its strategic plans the application of the highest safety standards in operating the railway network in the Kingdom.

“We are proud to have reaped such international awards, which reflect the efforts and decisions taken to implement and develop health and safety measures, and stressing that the safety of the company’s employees, and its customers in general, is at the forefront of SAR’s concerns,” al-Malik said.

