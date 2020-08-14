NEWS
UN chief hopes Israel-UAE deal can help two-state solution for peace in Mideast

A file photo of Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (Reuters)
AFP Friday 14 August 2020
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday he hoped the Israel-UAE deal can help realize a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East.

“The secretary-general welcomes this agreement, hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two state-solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements,” a spokesman for Guterres said in a statement.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.

Last Update: Friday, 14 August 2020 KSA 22:24 - GMT 19:24

