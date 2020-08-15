Saudi Arabia among top aid providers for Palestinians, nearly $1 mln per day

Saudi Arabia remains one of the top financial aid providers for the Palestinians since 2000, donating more than $6.5 bln in support over the past two decades, according to the Kingdom’s humanitarian groups.

Between 2000-2018, Saudi Arabia has provided more than to $6,473,586,361 in aid to the State of Palestine, of which about $250 million were allocated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Earlier in May, Saudi Arabia said it will be donating $2.66 million to help the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip combat the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an initiative by the Kingdom’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

The initiative will see the provision of aid and supplied sent to the West Bank and Gaza Strip in Palestine worth more than 10 million Saudi riyals, including 12 categories of medical supplies.

#KSrelief implemented 88 humanitarian and relief projects to support the people of #Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/qbu2P4jALC — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) July 8, 2020

According to KSRelief’s data posted on its website, $2,061,005,465 had been allocated to Palestine across 217 separate projects. At least 195 projects, some 89 percent of the total number of projects, had been allocated specifically for humanitarian aid and emergency relief efforts.

Earlier in May, Saudi Arabia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Khaled Manzlawiy said Riyadh is proud to be one of the largest donors to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

This second batch included ventilation, ICU beds, operating tables, and patient monitoring system, which will contribute to equip #COVID19 specialized health centers and hospitals in #Palestine pic.twitter.com/eOTrjrjn1b — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) May 22, 2020

“(Knowing) the noble role the agency serves for more than 5 million Palestinian refugees — and because of its belief in the (importance) of the Palestinian cause — the Kingdom has supported UNRWA with more than $1 billion since 1994, which the humanitarian organization described as clear evidence of the Kingdom’s wish to ensure Palestinian refugees enjoy dignity and well-being,” Manzlawiy was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency at the time.

