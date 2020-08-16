Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched on Sunday toward Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, confirmed in a statement carried by SPA that the missile targeting civilians had been intercepted and destroyed.



Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh.

On Thursday, forces managed to intercept and shoot down a “booby-trapped” drone that was directed at civilians and civilian infrastructure in the city of Khamis Mushait.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Sunday, 16 August 2020 KSA 16:53 - GMT 13:53