Qatar directly contacted Houthis in deportation case of Yemeni mother: Document

Authorities in Qatar were in direct contact with the Houthi militia in Yemen regarding the deportation of a Yemeni woman from Qatar to Djibouti, according to documents obtained by Al Arabiya.

According to a document issued by the "Expatriates Council of Yemen" in Doha, Qatari officials were in direct contact with the Houthis regarding the case of Yemeni citizen Hayat al-Baidhani.

“The memo was used by the Qatari authorities to justify the crime of kidnapping and the forcible deportation of citizen Hayat al- Baidhani and confirms Doha’s attempt to hand over the mother and her child to her family, who threatened her with death at the request of the Houthi militia,” said Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar al-Eryani.

“This endangers their lives and is in violation of human rights laws and the conventions on asylum signed by Qatar,” al-Eryani said.

In videos posted online after her arrival in Djibouti, al-Baidhani accused Qatari authorities of kidnapping her and her child and forcibly deporting them to Djibouti, only to discover that her ex-husband was with her on the same flight, whose aim was to then forcibly return her to Yemen despite the risk of death threats.

