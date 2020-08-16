Saudi Arabia appoints 10 women to senior roles within the Two Holy Mosques presidency

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has appointed 10 women to senior leadership positions within its ranks, according to a statement from its chief Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman al-Sudais.

The presidency said that the appointment of female leaders was directed by al-Sudais “in an effort to raise the level of work in the presidency and to invest in qualified national cadres.”

The body in charge of the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina indicated that the appointments were made across various departments and roles, whether directive, advisory, developmental, administrative, linguistic, technical, engineering, administrative, supervisory or in service.

Women were also appointed in the departments of the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kiswa of the Holy Kaaba, the Gallery of the Two Holy Mosques’ Architecture, and the libraries of the Two Holy Mosques.

Al-Sudais had previously directed the establishment of a number of new departments within the presidency focusing on women’s affairs as well as the restructuring of a number of public departments concerned with women’s affairs in the presidency.

Last week, a new report Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) indicated that Saudi Arabia’s youth unemployment rate dropped significantly over the past four years as more women between the ages of 15 and 34 have joined the workforce.

