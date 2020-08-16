UAE summons Iranian Charge d’Affaires in Abu Dhabi: WAM

The United Arab Emirates summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the foreign ministry described as “unacceptable,” state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

The ministry said the speech could have serious repercussions for the stability of the region. WAM said the charge d'affaires has been given a “strongly worded memo.”



Last Update: Sunday, 16 August 2020 KSA 17:59 - GMT 14:59