Watch: Yemeni army launches fierce offensive against Houthis in Nihm, al-Jawf

The Yemeni army has launched a fierce offensive against Houthi militants in the districts of Nihm and al-Jawf north of the capital Sanaa on Saturday, according to videos posted by the army’s media division account on Twitter.

The army fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized government of Yemen claimed victories in locations close to the Bahra Mountains near the Najd al-Ataq district within the Nihm district.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fighting between the Yemeni army and the Iran-backed Houthi militia has been ongoing for the past three days, the army said.

Yemeni army launches fierce offensive against Houthis in Nihm and al-Jawf. (Supplied)

“The battles resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of Houthi militia members, in addition to the destruction of an armored vehicle and several military pieces of equipment, while the heroes recovered a BMB vehicle and quantities of ammunition and light and medium weapons,” the Yemeni army said on Twitter.

Yemeni army soldiers pictured after a battle against militants and confiscating a Houthi vehicle with the group’s slogan still shown on the car. (Supplied)

Yemeni army soldier pictured during a battle against militants. (Supplied)

Read more:

Qatar directly contacted Houthis in deportation case of Yemeni mother: Document

UN urges Iran-backed Houthis to grant access to abandoned ‘Safer’ oil tanker in Yemen

Arab Coalition downs Houthi explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia: Spokesman

The Yemeni army said it was supported by Arab Coalition precision air raids against Houthi militia reinforcements in separate locations on the Salb and Najd al-Ataq fronts that led to the destruction of a number of vehicles and the death of all the militants in those convoys.

In al-Jawf, the Yemeni army backed by Popular Resistance Forces and Arab Coalition air forces made several advancements on Saturday against the Houthis in fierce clashes that inflicted heavy losses on the lives and equipment of the militia for the third day in a row.

Last Update: Sunday, 16 August 2020 KSA 01:40 - GMT 22:40