Ethiopian PM congratulates UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed on peace treaty with Israel

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abyi Ahmed congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the UAE's announcing a peace treaty with Israel, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).



In a statement he posted on his Twitter account, the Ethiopian Prime Minister said: “On behalf of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to both the people and governments of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel for taking the monumental decision to normalise relations between the two countries.”

He further said, “I would like to commend my brother Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his leadership and I am confident the path to enduring peace in the Middle East will be nurtured.”



Last Update: Monday, 17 August 2020 KSA 01:30 - GMT 22:30